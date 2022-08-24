Fort Collins to spray for mosquitoes to curb West Nile Virus

Mosquito spraying will take place in Fort Collins on Thursday and Sunday night

Mosquito spraying will take place in Fort Collins on Thursday and Sunday night

Mosquito spraying will take place in Fort Collins on Thursday and Sunday night

Due to high levels of West Nile virus-infected Culex mosquitoes, the City of Fort Collins will begin spraying in the northeast side of the city this week.

nathistoc.bio.uci.edu

The spraying is set for Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m.

The city said that spraying will take place in the areas generally bounded by:

College Avenue, Country Club Road, Turnberry Road, Timberline Road, and Mulberry Street, AND

College Avenue, Mulberry Street, I-25, and Drake Road

Additional Information from the City of Fort Collins:

The City's contractor, Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), will use a permethrin-based product to be applied in a fine mist. To minimize pesticide exposure, residents should stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed for 30 to 60 minutes after spraying. It's recommended that residents bring pets indoors as well. Residents can further minimize pesticide exposure by covering organic gardens, ponds, and water features with a sheet or tarp.