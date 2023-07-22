Fort Collins police arrest suspect connected to homicide near North College Avenue

Fort Collins police announced Saturday that a suspect was taken into custody Saturday morning who was allegedly connected to a homicide near North College Avenue.

Detectives from multiple different units within the agency worked throughout the night to process the scene and identify the suspect in the incident.

Saturday morning at approximately 10:15 a.m., detectives from the Fort Collins Police Criminal Impact unit took the suspect into custody near 3rd and Buckingham Street in Fort Collins.

The suspect has been identified as Saman Zare, 36, and is currently booked into the Larimer County Jail on second-degree murder, a class 2 felony, and first-degree, a class 3 felony.

Full release available here: https://t.co/6qPzdkWzko — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 22, 2023

Authorities say at approximately 10:09 p.m. officers were called to the scene of a gas station for a potential stabbing and located am adult male on the northeast side of College Avenue and Willow Street suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Aid was rendered to the victim by officers before an ambulance arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they were pronounced dead.

"I'm incredibly grateful of the exemplary police work that our officers and detectives displayed in this case. Our initial patrol officers attempted to save the victim's life by rendering medical aid, our Forensic Services Unit and Crimes Against Persons Unit working to process the scene, our District 1 officers for recognizing the suspect, and our Criminal Impact Unit for quickly locating the suspect and safely taking them into custody," said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda.