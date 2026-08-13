Fort Collins delays plans to charge for parking in popular Northern Colorado shopping district

For decades, free street parking has been part of the experience in Fort Collins' Old Town shopping district. However, street parking was being considered for a new paid model. But this week, city leaders decided to pump the brakes.

Fort Collins City Council discussed the future of parking and ways to support a vibrant downtown during a work session Tuesday, Aug. 11, including ideas for piloting paid parking.

CBS

Councilmembers did not reach an agreement on a proposal to make the Oak and Remington parking lot paid. Other ideas, including paid on-street parking, were also discussed.

The city said large-scale changes to its parking system will not take effect until after the College Avenue Waterline Project is completed in 2028. The delay will give the city more time to consider employee parking, parking demand and other ways to get downtown.

Staff will work with the Downtown Development Authority, businesses and other stakeholders to develop revised pilot options, with a goal of bringing them back to council for discussion in December.

Some parking garages in Fort Collins are already paid, but street parking in Old Town has remained free for decades.

Jerell Klaver, owner of Salus Bath & Body, said he believes charging for street parking could hurt downtown businesses.

"Fort Collins is truly Disneyland. This is the epicenter of happiness. We are constantly rated one of the best places in America to live," Klaver said.

A view from inside Salus Bath & Body CBS

Klaver said he has been concerned about what paid parking could mean for businesses, employees and customers.

"(The city wants) to drive more taxation revenue, more taxation generation," Klaver said.

Klaver said customers could be less likely to shop downtown if they have to pay to park.

"People don't want the hassle of having to pay for something that they expect to be free," Klaver said.

Klaver said he worries the change could have an impact beyond individual businesses.

"My fear is that the vitality and economic health of downtown Fort Collins is really going to go down," Klaver said.

Klaver also said he expects businesses could see fewer sales if customers have to pay for street parking.

"We will fully expect decreased sales, and that means jobs lost," Klaver said.

Klaver points to his other Salus Bath & Body location in Manitou Springs as an example of what he believes could happen. After Manitou Springs began charging for parking, Klaver said his business there saw an immediate change.

"My sales went down the very month that happened," Klaver said.

For now, Fort Collins is giving itself more time before making a larger decision on its parking system.

Klaver said he believes the delay is a positive step for downtown businesses and residents.

"It is great to see Fort Collins finally slowing down and listening to the people that elected our city council members," Klaver said.

The city plans to continue working with businesses and other downtown stakeholders before bringing revised parking pilot options back to council later this year.