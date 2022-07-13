Former taekwondo instructor arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Castle Rock Police, along with officers from Aurora and the United States Secret Service, arrested Erik Chen in Aurora. He's accused of Sexual Exploitation of a child.

Erik Chen is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Castle Rock Police Department

The charges are connected to incidents that happened between 2019 to 2021, when Chen, 31, was running camps for students at Han Lee's Taekwondo Academy. Police say multiple incidents happened in Douglas County and Aurora.

The academy's owner is working with investigators, and trying to identify additional victims.

Chen is being help in the Douglas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the Castle Rock Police Department tip line at (720) 733-3517 or e-mail at CrimeTips@CRgov.com.