Former school counselor in Northern Colorado arrested, accused of sexual assault on student

Police in Fort Collins have arrested a former school counselor who has been accused of having sex with a juvenile student. According to investigators, police were notified of improper relations between a school counselor at Poudre School District's Poudre Community Academy and a juvenile student in August.

Fort Collins Police Services detectives initiated an investigation into Janell Edsall at that time and determined she allegedly had sex with the juvenile student over the course of approximately one year beginning in 2023.

Janell Edsall Larimer County

According to investigators, when the crimes occurred, the victim was a juvenile and the victim is now an adult.

Police said Edsall, 29, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Nov. 19 on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist and false reporting to authorities.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims or witnesses of additional criminal behavior related to Edsall. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has additional information related to this type of behavior is asked to contact Detective RJ Tuttle at (970) 416-2825, or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

According to investigators, Edsall has not been employed with the Poudre School District since July 2025. She also worked as a private practice counselor at Vine Counseling LLC in Fort Collins.