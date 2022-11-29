Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly leaves Colorado home to visit Ukraine

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly calls Colorado home but he left his Littleton address to visit Ukraine. He's an ambassador for Ukraine's UNITED24 fundraising platform.

CBS

According to its website, UNITED24 was launched by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine.

Kelly visited Kyiv's Children's Hospital and met with young patients. While there he gave out NASA badges from his annual trip to the International Space Station and the children presented him with a drawing of him in space.

CBS

He also posed for a photo with the children who said they wanted to become astronauts.

Kelly has raised a half million dollars to support Ukraine during the war.