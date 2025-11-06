Former Denver Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Former Denver Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are among the nine semifinalists in the coaching category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shanahan is the winningest head coach in franchise history, with 146 overall wins, and won two Super Bowls during his 14 seasons with the Broncos. Reeves led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances over 12 years, as well as five AFC West titles.

DENVER, CO--BRONCOS vs FALCONS--Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves meets with Broncos coach Mike Shanahan at midfield after the Broncos win over the Falcons 42-14 for the Broncos' first regular season win. Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Other semifinalists include Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Marty Schottenheimer and George Seifert.

The Hall of Fame's Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will select one candidate to be considered by the Selection Committee for election into the Hall's class of 2026.

Head Coach Sean Payton said it's past time for Shanahan to be inducted.

Upon hearing about his nomination, Payton said, "Outstanding. He should be in. He's going to get in. He needs to get in sooner than later. Two championships, the coaching tree, the history as a coordinator and then as a head coach. I don't even want to compare him against others that are in or candidates to be in, but his impact, beyond just two Super Bowls, his impact on the game and offensively, having played against his teams, it's time."

In 2022, John Elway said there's no question that Reeves belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"What he's been able to do — taking two different teams to four Super Bowls and going to nine Super Bowls overall — is incredible. That speaks for just how far-reaching his impact was throughout this league, not only as a coach but also what he did as a player," Elway said.