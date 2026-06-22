Former Colorado school security guard arrested, accused of sex crimes against children

A former school security guard in Jefferson County, Colorado, is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police began investigating Longmont resident Brian Richie after a minor told staff of the child advocacy group Blue Sky Bridge that they had been touched inappropriately by him on multiple occasions. During the investigation, officers searched Richie's electronic devices, where they say they found inappropriate images of the victim stretching back seven years. Investigators say he also installed a hidden camera in the child's bedroom.

Ritchie worked for Jeffco Public Schools beginning in 2006, the school district said in a press release. He began as a bus driver and, the following year, also started working as a facilities maintenance employee. In 2015, Ritchie switched to patrol operations. The school district said he stopped working for the district full-time in March 2024. In September 2025, they brought him back on as an external consultant, but he was fired after the district learned of the allegations against him.

The statement from the school said, "Mr. Richie has not been a full-time employee since March 2024. He was rehired as an external consultant in September 2025 to support additional patrol needs. Upon learning of the investigation, the district immediately placed him on administrative leave and subsequently terminated his employment. The allegations leading to Mr. Richie's arrest are not alleged to have occurred at any school and are not connected to any Jeffco Public Schools student."

They added that employees are required to undergo a fingerprint-based CBI/FBI background check, which came back clear when he was hired.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ritchie on June 16. He is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including:

Sexual assault on a child by position of trust - pattern of abuse

Sexual exploitation of a child - production

12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (video)

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (images)

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification of a person under 15 years of age

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

In 2024, another former campus security officer for Jeffco Public Schools, Rubel "Tim" Martinez, was arrested for sexually assaulting a former student. Martinez was convicted of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse in Jan. 2026.