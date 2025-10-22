Former Aurora school officer released on bond, FBI seeks more victims in child sexual exploitation investigation

A former Aurora police school resource officer -- arrested earlier this month by the FBI and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child -- was released from the Denver jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond last week, and now the FBI thinks there are more victims over the past 20 years.

Aaron "Jake" Bunch served as an Aurora Police Department school resource officer in Aurora area schools since 2005 until his arrest by a SWAT team on Oct. 8 as officers and agents served a search warrant through the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force. Most recently, he was a school resource sergeant and supervisor.

Bunch, 47, was booked into the Denver Downtown Jail that night until he posted bond on Oct. 17, a Denver Sheriff Department spokesperson said. On Wednesday, the FBI said it believes Bunch "might have sought out minor victims while serving in a position of trust."

Aaron "Jake" Bunch is seen in a handout photo from the FBI. The former Aurora school resource officer is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, but the FBI is trying to identify additional potential victims. FBI

The charges against him include:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Sell/Publish)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Possession)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Video)-Extraordinary Risk

The night he was arrested, the Aurora Police Department said in a statement, "At this stage, there is no evidence indicating that any students or children within Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District, or the Aurora Community were impacted or victimized."

The department didn't immediately respond to questions about whether that opinion had changed on Wednesday, but Aurora Police Chief Matt Chamberlain said at the time of Bunch's arrest, "The allegations against this individual are disturbing and completely contrary to the values and mission of this department. This person has brought shame and disgrace to the badge and to an honorable profession. Such behavior undermines the trust and legitimacy that our officers work hard to earn every single day."

The FBI has set up a link for victims and witnesses to provide information: https://forms.fbi.gov/victims/AaronBunchVictims/

Aaron Bunch Denver District Attorney's Office

And while the FBI is leading the investigation, the Denver District Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case. A spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for an arrest report.

Bunch is due back in court on Nov. 5. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment on Wednesday.