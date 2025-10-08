Aurora school resource officer supervisor faces charges for online child sexual exploitation, unrelated to local schools, police say

Aurora Police Sgt. Aaron Bunch was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was served at a Denver home. Bunch faces charges for online sexual exploitation of a child, both Aurora Police Department and FBI Denver confirmed.

According to APD's press release, Bunch was being investigated and subsequently arrested by FBI's "Child Exploitation Task Force" for charges that involve the electronic exchange of child exploitation material through the internet. The FBI confirmed a search warrant was being served at a home in the evening related to the case in a Denver community west of Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Bunch was originally hired by APD in 2005. He was serving as a school resource officer supervisor.

According to the release, "At this stage, there is no evidence indicating that any students or children within Aurora Public Schools, the Cherry Creek School District, or the Aurora Community were impacted or victimized. Both school district superintendents have been notified and are working collaboratively with the department to ensure transparency and the continued safety of our students and community."

Chief of Police Todd Chamberlain shared a response in the APD press release, "This is a sad and angering day for the Aurora Police Department and the community we serve," Chamberlain said in the release. "The allegations against this individual are disturbing and completely contrary to the values and mission of this department. This person has brought shame and disgrace to the badge and to an honorable profession. Such behavior undermines the trust and legitimacy that our officers work hard to earn every single day.

"I want to make it absolutely clear; these actions will never be tolerated," Chamberlain continued. "This case will be investigated thoroughly, and the individual will be held accountable through both the criminal justice system and our internal processes."

APD confirmed the police department initiated an immediate internal administrative investigation to address policy and conduct violations. Additionally, Bunch has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Aurora Police Department also confirmed in a follow up that Bunch will be booked into Denver jail and prosected through the Denver District Attorney's Office.