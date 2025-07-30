Former Aurora dentist James Craig to serve life sentence for fatally poisoning wife

A former Aurora dentist will serve life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife by methodically poisoning her with arsenic and other substances.

One of the daughters of Angela Craig, who was poisoned to death by her husband, says life won't be as bright without her mom. The family spoke just before a judge sentenced former Aurora dentist James Craig to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Craig was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in Angela's death. Authorities said before her death, Craig searched the internet for information on how to make a murder look like a heart attack, how long it takes to die from arsenic poisoning and if there is such a thing as an undetectable poison. Angela became sicker over time as he repeatedly poisoned her protein shakes with arsenic, cyanide and tetrahydrozoline. He poisoned her one final time when she was hospitalized, causing her death.

His defense maintained that Angela planned to die by suicide, but friends and family said she wasn't depressed and wouldn't do that.

Craig was also convicted of solicitation to commit first-degree murder for asking another inmate to kill the lead investigator in the case. Other charges he was convicted of include two counts of solicitation of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of solicitation of first-degree perjury. The judge gave Craig the maximum sentence in each charge, totalling another 37 years in prison.

Angela's family and friends had the chance to speak before the sentencing on Wednesday. Two of Angela's six children gave impact statements, as well as several of her siblings.

Before the sentencing, many family members described Angela as a light in the family, but most importantly, a mother who loved her children. Angela's daughter gave an emotional statement, saying that her dad was supposed to be her hero, but instead will forever be the villain.

Craig then began weeping and became very emotional; the other moment he showed emotion today was when his son spoke.

Toliver Craig, the Craigs' oldest child and son, said, "It's hard to lose your mom, and then a few days after that, lose your dad. And then after that, you know, having to spend the next two and a half years having to untangle whatever he tells you. It's just been really hard not being able to mourn my mom."

District Attorney Amy Padden with the 18th Judicial District said, "James Craig's selfish and deceitful actions shattered a family, stole a mother from six children and attempted to manipulate those closest to him with chilling calculation. I hope this conviction and life sentence in prison brings a measure of justice to Angela, to her children, to her family and everyone who loved her."