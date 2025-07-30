Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Former Aurora dentist James Craig to serve life sentence for fatally poisoning wife

By
Ashley Portillo
Ashley Portillo
Reporter
Your Reporter Ashley Portillo specializes in coverage of Arapahoe County. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Portillo,
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Jury finds James Craig guilty, Colorado dentist will spend rest of life behind bars
Jury finds James Craig guilty, Colorado dentist will spend rest of life behind bars 02:56

A former Aurora dentist will serve life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife by methodically poisoning her with arsenic and other substances.

One of the daughters of Angela Craig, who was poisoned to death by her husband, says life won't be as bright without her mom. The family spoke just before a judge sentenced former Aurora dentist James Craig to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Craig was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in Angela's death. Authorities said before her death, Craig searched the internet for information on how to make a murder look like a heart attack, how long it takes to die from arsenic poisoning and if there is such a thing as an undetectable poison. Angela became sicker over time as he repeatedly poisoned her protein shakes with arsenic, cyanide and tetrahydrozoline. He poisoned her one final time when she was hospitalized, causing her death.

His defense maintained that Angela planned to die by suicide, but friends and family said she wasn't depressed and wouldn't do that.

craig-verdict-watch-530vo-transfer-frame-974.jpg
James Craig  CBS

Craig was also convicted of solicitation to commit first-degree murder for asking another inmate to kill the lead investigator in the case. Other charges he was convicted of include two counts of solicitation of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of solicitation of first-degree perjury. The judge gave Craig the maximum sentence in each charge, totalling another 37 years in prison.

Angela's family and friends had the chance to speak before the sentencing on Wednesday. Two of Angela's six children gave impact statements, as well as several of her siblings.

Before the sentencing, many family members described Angela as a light in the family, but most importantly, a mother who loved her children. Angela's daughter gave an emotional statement, saying that her dad was supposed to be her hero, but instead will forever be the villain.

Craig then began weeping and became very emotional; the other moment he showed emotion today was when his son spoke.

angela-craig.jpg
Facebook

Toliver Craig, the Craigs' oldest child and son, said, "It's hard to lose your mom, and then a few days after that, lose your dad. And then after that, you know, having to spend the next two and a half years having to untangle whatever he tells you. It's just been really hard not being able to mourn my mom."

District Attorney Amy Padden with the 18th Judicial District said, "James Craig's selfish and deceitful actions shattered a family, stole a mother from six children and attempted to manipulate those closest to him with chilling calculation. I hope this conviction and life sentence in prison brings a measure of justice to Angela, to her children, to her family and everyone who loved her."

Ashley Portillo

Your Reporter Ashley Portillo specializes in coverage of Arapahoe County. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue