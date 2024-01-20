Those in need can get food donations at 8 mobile markets across Denver

Hundreds of families got some help in the form of donated food on Saturday.

The organization "We Don't Waste" held a mobile food market at North High School. The group hands out excess or surplus food from different places to give out.

"We see a higher attendance in the winter months but we also have seen a rise in poor participants and the migrants arriving in Denver are coming for help and we hope to meet that need by supplying more food," said Barona Dinapoli of We Don't Waste.

The group holds two markets like this per week at eight different locations.

For more information, visit wedontwaste.org/what-we-do/mobile-markets