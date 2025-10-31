Food Bank of the Rockies steps up as thousands in Colorado could lose SNAP benefits

With the government shutdown, thousands of Coloradans could soon lose access to federal food assistance, and children make up nearly half of those affected, according to Gov. Polis' office.

That's why the Food Bank of the Rockies is stepping in, filling boxes of food to help families who may lose their SNAP benefits. Volunteers are packing essentials like pasta, peanut butter, soup, and canned fruits and vegetables to make sure no one goes hungry.

Food Bank of the Rockies CBS

The Food Bank says it currently provides food to one in nine people across its service area in Colorado and Wyoming, and that includes thousands of children.

"We're focusing on proteins and produce because that's what our neighbors need and want," said Monica Buhlig, Chief Impact Officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies. "It's the hardest for our pantry network to get on their own."

Even before the shutdown threat, food insecurity has been rising in Denver. According to the 2024 Denver Food Insecurity Report, about 32% of residents surveyed said they receive some form of food assistance, including SNAP. Most said those benefits cover most or some of their household meal costs.

Food Bank of the Rockies CBS

The Colorado Joint Budget Committee recently voted to approve $10 million in emergency state funding for the Food Bank of the Rockies and other local food pantries. Denver Health also contributed funds to help families make ends meet.

"It's going to be a long-term effort, so Coloradans don't go hungry," Buhlig said.

Thanks to its bulk purchasing power, one dollar can provide up to three meals through the Food Bank's hunger relief network.

"It's more important to contribute cash versus food right now," Buhlig added. "We can buy two to three times more food than a person can at the store."

The Food Bank of the Rockies is encouraging Coloradans to host virtual holiday food drives or make financial donations to help support families this season.

Food Bank of the Rockies CBS

Some of the most requested food items include peanut butter, pasta, soup, and canned fruits and vegetables.

You can make a donation or start a virtual food drive by visiting FoodBankRockies.org.