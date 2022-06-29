Folsom Field welcomes 'Top Golf Live!'

One of college football's prettiest stadiums is now college football's most beautiful driving range.

"As a guy who's mediocre at golf, there's nothing better than hitting golf balls in a football stadium," said Senior Associate Athletic Director of Revenue Generation at the University of Colorado Boulder Ryan Gottlieb.

"When I heard about it a few months ago, I was like that just makes so much sense," added CU Men's Golf Coach Roy Edwards.

CBS

With the help of Top Golf, the home of the Buffs is now a home to all of us hackers.

"It's the first step you take when you walk out of the doors and see the field and the painted targets out there, it's just a complete wow factor for anybody," said Top Golf's Project Coordinator Mark Rykojc.

The event began this morning and continues thru Saturday night. While you can't hit a driver for obvious reasons, it's sure to be a memorable experience for those who are helping turn Folsom's Field in Folsom's fairways.

"There's nothing like it," said 2001 CU alumi Kevin Oberndorf. "Empty stadium, beautiful day, it's pretty cool.

"It's the prettiest Top Golf venue, and it is the prettiest football venue so it takes the cake on both," added patron Jonathan Zuckerman.

The only thing missing is Ralphie. Maybe it's not her cup of tea.

"Ralphie would be perfect here," said Edwards. "I'm not sure how she handles the golf balls, but I'd like to see her hit one. I bet she can hit it a long way."

There are still openings available . Player tickets are $80 and students play for $40. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments.

Experience tickets are $175 and include a locker room tour, Folsom Field sideline picture opportunity, access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a game play voucher.