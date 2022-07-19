Watch CBS News
Local News

Flyaway wheel on I-25 bounces into windshield injuring 1 person

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

One person suffered serious injuries when a wheel bounced on I-25 in Denver and hit an innocent victim's car windshield.

wheel.jpg
Denver Police shared these pictures of the suspect's wheel from the scene Denver Police

The flying debris happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue on July 2, according to Denver Police. 

Officers say the wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield. The driver left the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.