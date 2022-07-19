Flyaway wheel on I-25 bounces into windshield injuring 1 person

One person suffered serious injuries when a wheel bounced on I-25 in Denver and hit an innocent victim's car windshield.

Denver Police shared these pictures of the suspect's wheel from the scene Denver Police

The flying debris happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue on July 2, according to Denver Police.

Officers say the wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield. The driver left the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.