Flood watch issued for southwest Colorado as more heavy rain moves in Monday

A Flood Watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday for the southwestern corner of Colorado, including the San Juan Mountains and Upper Rio Grande Valley.

This watch covers areas such as Pagosa Springs, South Fork, Creede, Wolf Creek Pass, Cumbres Pass, and Durango, where another round of moderate to heavy rain is expected.

Rain will develop between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday and continue on and off into early Tuesday morning. Most areas will see around 1 inch of rain, but some locations could receive up to 2 to 2.5 inches. The National Weather Service says flooding of rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas is possible due to already saturated ground.

Several inches of snow may fall on the highest peaks, mainly above 11,000 feet, though the rain-snow line could fluctuate with the heavier bursts of moisture.