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Flash flood warning issued in area south of Denver and ground stop in effect at Denver International Airport

By
Dave Aguilera
Dave Aguilera
First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.
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Dave Aguilera

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There's a flash flood warning in effect in part of Douglas County -- in the Castle Rock area -- and heavy rains are resulting in backups on Interstate 25 in Colorado. A ground stop is also in effect at Denver International Airport.

A thunderstorm was stretched from that area all the way up to the airport in the mid-afternoon on Wednesday. It was bringing hundreds of lightning strikes.

Because of the potential for flooding, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The ground stop ordered by the FAA was scheduled to be in effect until 5 p.m.

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