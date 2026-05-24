Flock cameras help police find suspect in shooting outside of Denver metro area dispensary

Police say flock cameras helped them find a man they suspect of shooting someone outside of a dispensary in the Denver metro area on Friday.

The Edgewater Police Department received a call reporting a shooting outside the Lakeshore Cannabis Dispensary around 11:42 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man out front with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The officers applied tourniquets to his legs, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the man is still hospitalized.

Investigators say another man in front of the dispensary fired several gunshots before driving away.

Using Flock license plate readers, they located the suspect's vehicle in Arvada on Saturday. Officers detained the people in the vehicle, including Anthony Joseph Saenz, who investigators believe is responsible for the shooting.

Saenz was booked into the Jefferson County Jail. He faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, three counts of reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and driving without a valid license.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they try to identify and contact other potential witnesses.