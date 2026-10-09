Flock cameras at Aurora schools turned off, scheduled for removal

Flock cameras located at Aurora schools were turned off following a city council discussion over the weekend.

According to Cherry Creek School District, the cameras were installed at four high schools last year, including Overland, Grandview, Cherokee Trail and Smoky Hill. The cameras also appeared outside Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista Peak Preparatory.

A Flock camera outside Rangeview High School in Aurora. CBS

CCSD said former Superintendent Chris Smith verbally approved the camera installation at its schools, but there was no contract, and the board was not notified or consulted on the decision. The district added that Interim Superintendent Jen Perry requested the removal of the cameras from school properties when she took office.

The Aurora Police Department said the cameras have assisted them in investigations and "help protect students, faculty, and staff. As a state that has a history of school shootings, for example, these cameras can prove to be an invaluable tool to help us ensure student and staff safety."

Gateway High School in Aurora. CBS

APD says the cameras were turned off after the city council discussed the budget for Flock cameras at schools on Saturday. They say that preliminary plans are to remove the cameras within the next few weeks.