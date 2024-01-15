300+ flights cancelled at Denver International Airport on Monday morning

As dangerously cold temperatures linger across the Denver metro area on Monday morning, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Denver International Airport.

Just before daybreak, more than 300 flights had been cancelled at the airport on Monday and another 50 flights had been delayed. That's the most out of any airport in the country Monday morning, according to the FlightAware.com.

The past few days have already been difficult to travel to and from Colorado. On Sunday, 277 flights were cancelled at the airport, with another nearly 700 flights delayed due to wintry conditions.

Across the country, delays and cancellations have also been impacting airports for the third day in a row due to severely cold temperatures and snow.

Many delayed flights and cancellations are happening in Chicago and Texas on Monday morning. Nationwide, more than 10,000 flights have been delayed Monday, with another 2,300 cancellations.

If you are planning on flying Monday or Tuesday, be sure to check in with your airline before leaving to get up to date information on cancellations and delays.