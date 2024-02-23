"Fledgling Bandit" arrested, accused of robbing 4 banks in Colorado

The FBI announced on Friday that the man wanted for robbing four banks in different Denver metro area cities since December has been arrested. The so-called "Fledgling Bandit" has been identified as Nicholas Alfonso Archuleta, 40, of Longmont.

He has been accused of robbing the following banks:

• Dec. 11, 2023, at 1:20 p.m., Chase Bank, 10404 Colorado Blvd., Thornton

• Dec. 18, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., Blue Credit Union, 6460 E. Yale Ave, Denver

• Jan. 24, at 4:55 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 1960 28th St., Boulder

• Jan. 25, at 4:45 p.m., Chase Bank, 8501 E. Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village

The "Fledgling Bandit" is wanted in four bank robberies in the Denver metro area. FBI

The FBI said they dubbed the suspect the "Fledgling Bandit" because he "appears to be new to this violation."

Archuleta has been charged with four counts of bank robbery and appeared in court on Feb. 21 for an initial appearance.

Additional Information from the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force:

Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with best practices for security to make

them less vulnerable to robberies.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, call FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303.629.7171; or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).