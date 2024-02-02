Watch CBS News
Flatiron Freddy predicts an early spring this year

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

On Friday, Groundhog Day, Flatiron Freddy sided with the famous Punxsutawney Phil who did not see his shadow. That means an early spring!

Before becoming famous, the stuffed yellow-bellied marmot made his home in Boulder's Flagstaff Nature Center. One winter, he was inadvertently left outside and his fur became damaged. 

flatiron-freddy.jpg
Flatiron Freddy predicted an early spring for 2024 Boulder OSMP

Instead of removing him from the display, rangers decided he deserved more. That's when he became part of the annual Open Space and Mountain Parks Ground Hog Day tradition that's been going on for 11 years. 

Marmots are a close relative to the groundhog. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 11:14 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

