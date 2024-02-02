Flatiron Freddy predicts an early spring this year

On Friday, Groundhog Day, Flatiron Freddy sided with the famous Punxsutawney Phil who did not see his shadow. That means an early spring!

Before becoming famous, the stuffed yellow-bellied marmot made his home in Boulder's Flagstaff Nature Center. One winter, he was inadvertently left outside and his fur became damaged.

Flatiron Freddy predicted an early spring for 2024 Boulder OSMP

Instead of removing him from the display, rangers decided he deserved more. That's when he became part of the annual Open Space and Mountain Parks Ground Hog Day tradition that's been going on for 11 years.

Marmots are a close relative to the groundhog.