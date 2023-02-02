Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter, but Ashton is skeptical

Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is an infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.

February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.

People gathering to see Flatiron Freddy at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage in Boulder Thursday morning. CBS

About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.

According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.