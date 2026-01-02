Flags will be lowered across Colorado to honor former Colorado State Sen. Lewis H. Entz

On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and legacy of former State Sen. Lewis H. Entz.

Entz was born in Monte Vista and represented the San Luis Valley as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives for 16 years. He later served as a state senator until 2006.

Entz passed away on Dec. 10 at the age of 94.

APRIL 18, 2006-Colorado Senator Lewis Entz (R-Hooper) introduced "Swampy" the alligator on the floor of the Senate during a moment of personal privilege. Another Senator is reaching to touch the Gator's tail.From Press Release: The Colorado Gators Reptile Park in the San Luis Valley brought a live alligator to the Senate floor on Tuesday as the legislature's upper chamber got up-close-and-personal with one of the Valley's more exotic inhabitants. Lawmakers also learned more about the park itself, one of the Valley's feature attractions. State Sen. Lewis H. Entz, R-Hooper, organized the Tribute given to the Reptile Park, which is located in Alamosa County, just 10 miles from Sen. Entz's potato farm. "This alligator farm is one of the most recognized attractions in the San Luis Valley," Entz said. "Not only are the owners dedicated to educational outreach for Colorado's children, they also provide major dollars and jobs to southern Colorado. Their efforts are appreciated, and I'm glad the Senate was able to offer commendation for the work they do and get a small taste of rural life on the gator farm." Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In a statement honoring Entz, the Colorado Senate Republicans said, "He represented his constituents with integrity and commitment. A steadfast focus on statewide issues, including agriculture, water resource management, rural economic development, and infrastructure, marked his tenure in the General Assembly."

A tireless advocate on water policy, Entz received the Colorado Water Congress Wayne Aspinall "Water Leader of the Year" award in 2007.

Colorado Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson said he was an honorable public servant known for his skill and professionalism.

An active figure in his community both as a legislator and otherwise, the Korean War veteran was often seen at the Alamosa Veterans Day Parade driving his 1943 Ford GPW Jeep, the Alamosa Citizen said.

Polis ordered that flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset in his honor on Jan. 3, the day of Entz's memorial service.