Flags will be lowered across Colorado to honor former Colorado State Sen. Lewis H. Entz
On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and legacy of former State Sen. Lewis H. Entz.
Entz was born in Monte Vista and represented the San Luis Valley as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives for 16 years. He later served as a state senator until 2006.
Entz passed away on Dec. 10 at the age of 94.
In a statement honoring Entz, the Colorado Senate Republicans said, "He represented his constituents with integrity and commitment. A steadfast focus on statewide issues, including agriculture, water resource management, rural economic development, and infrastructure, marked his tenure in the General Assembly."
A tireless advocate on water policy, Entz received the Colorado Water Congress Wayne Aspinall "Water Leader of the Year" award in 2007.
Colorado Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson said he was an honorable public servant known for his skill and professionalism.
An active figure in his community both as a legislator and otherwise, the Korean War veteran was often seen at the Alamosa Veterans Day Parade driving his 1943 Ford GPW Jeep, the Alamosa Citizen said.
Polis ordered that flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset in his honor on Jan. 3, the day of Entz's memorial service.