Procession across Colorado for fallen firefighter to take place on Friday; flags to fly at half-staff in the state

A memorial procession for a 43-year-old firefighter from Nebraska who died after being injured while battling a Colorado wildfire will be held on Friday. As a result, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered that flags will fly at half-staff across the state during the day.

The procession will be in honor of Nathan Matthews, who was injured in a burnover during the Knowles Fire near the Colorado-Utah border in Mesa County. Three firefighters were killed -- Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson -- and Matthews was injured and died later. Another firefighter was also critically hurt. The fire eventually was overtaken by the Snyder Fire.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says the circumstances regarding the burnover remain under investigation. A burnover is when a wildfire spreads rapidly and closes off escape routes.



Nathan Matthews U.S. Department of the Interior

Matthews lived in Lincoln and worked on a Rifle Helitack crew for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

People taking part in the procession will start in the morning in the Denver metro area and will drive all the way to Mesa County. It starts at 7:30 at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood and will use Highway 6 and Interstate 70 to drive to the Grand Junction Air Center. Anyone who wants to view the procession and pay tribute to Matthews can stand on overpasses or next to the road at a safe distance, according to Polis' office.

Polis released a statement on Thursday saying, "My thoughts are with Nathan's family during this difficult time."

"Our firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line everyday to protect our communities, and keep people safe. Nathan's heroism will not be forgotten and we are forever in awe of Nathan's unwavering bravery and sacrifice," he said.

A memorial service will be held for Matthews in Nebraska on Saturday, and flags will fly at half-staff in Nebraska on that day, according to Polis.