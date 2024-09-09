Flags lowered to half-staff for Colorado highway workers killed in crash

Flags are at half-staff across Colorado on Monday in remembrance of two Colorado Department of Transportation workers who died in a crash in the western part of the state.

CDOT

Nathan Jones and Trenton Umberger both died in the crash on Sept. 4. They were working on Highway 6 in Mesa County outside of their vehicles when they were struck and killed by a driver. A 67-year-old was also killed in the crash.

In a prepared statement announcing the lowering of the flags, Gov. Jared Polis called the crash a "terrible tragedy."

"My heart goes out to the families of Trent Umberger and Nathan Jones, two dedicated maintainers with the Colorado Department of Transportation, as well as passenger Kathi Wallace, who lost their lives," Polis said.

"While words won't relieve the pain of this moment for their loved ones, know that the state of Colorado mourns alongside them."

Jones was 23 and lived in Grand Junction. He had been working for the state for more than a year-and-a-half when he was killed. Umberger also lived in Grand Junction and was 43. He had been working for CDOT for seven years.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement that both men were "always willing to lend a hand to keep others safe."

"Trent and Nate were beloved members of CDOT region 3, section 2 -- remembered by their teammates as dedicated to their families and the traveling public," Lew said. "We are devastated to lose them, and their families and friends are in all of our hearts during this difficult time."