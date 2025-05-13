Watch CBS News
Five Colorado families honored by state Department of Human Services for dedication to foster care

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Five Colorado families honored by state Department of Human Services for dedication to foster care 00:46

Over the weekend, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science was filled with joy and celebration. The Colorado Department of Human Services continued its annual celebration of National Foster Care Month to encourage more Coloradans to become foster parents. 

Colorado Department of Human Services

Five incredible families were honored for their incredible dedication to nurturing youth in our state by becoming foster parents.

On average, eight children and youth enter foster care each day in Colorado. Today, there are 3,407 children and youth living with Colorado's 2,034 certified kinship and foster families. Foster parents help families thrive by providing support for children and youth in foster care while their biological parents take the time they need to learn skills to become the parents their children need. 

Cora Kemp

"When families step up, it means children and youth have a chance to feel safe and supported in a loving home," said Joe Homlar, director of the Division of Child Welfare for CDHS. "These families don't just care for kids — they actively help reduce trauma and, whenever possible, help prepare children to reunite with their biological families. That kind of commitment changes lives."

The five families honored include:

CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White was honored to emcee the event, as a foster care advocate with weekly Wednesday's Child reports.     

  CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White
