Colorado families honored by state Department of Human Services for supporting permanency

Colorado Department of Human Services honors 5 outstanding foster families during May

On Saturday morning, five families from across Colorado gathered at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for a celebration of resilience and courage.

These families were honored by the Colorado Department of Human Services for National Foster Care Month for their tireless dedication to finding Colorado children loving, stable homes.

"Every child deserves a champion; an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists that they become the best they can possibly be," said Mollie Bradlee, interim director for the Office of Children, Youth and Families, said as the event started.

CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White served as emcee for the annual luncheon, helping highlight the powerful, personal stories of the five honored families.

Those families include:

Chad and Berry from Littleton , who spoke with CBS News Colorado

, Desmond and Emelia Boateng from Peyton: Desmond and his wife Emelia, along with their three biological children, all get great joy from supporting male children and youth with more complex challenges, including intellectual and developmental disabilities. Desmond and Emelia work together to "build a bridge" with the biological families of the more than 45 children who have been in their home over the years, many of whom still return to visit them regularly.

Jennifer and Stacy Gardinier from Dacono: Jennifer and Stacy, along with their eight-year-old daughter, accepted a sibling group of five children who had been their neighbors. These children, ranging in age from two to 17, needed a safe place to go. Although Jennifer and Stacy admit that being parents to six children can be challenging at times, they have seen bonding in this sibling group in their home which has become a place where they feel safe and are thriving together.

Josh Skaggs from Colorado Springs: In 2015, Josh's life was changed when he began mentoring a 12-year-old in foster care. Since then, he has supported many young men in crisis, as both a mentor and a single foster parent. Josh writes a weekly online newsletter about his life as a foster dad, "Sketches of Found Family." Josh is currently hosting two brothers, and the three of them enjoy going indoor rock climbing and biking together.

Ahna and Andres Raygoza from Wiggins: Ahna and Andres work as a team to support biological families to help them reunify with their children. They have had children who have successfully reunified with their biological families return to visit. Ahna and Andres have also worked with their community to collect welcome kits with blankets, stuffed animals, toothbrushes and clothing for all children and youth coming into foster care in their community.

