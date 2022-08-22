Denver students remain focus at start of school year amid some school board conflict

It was a big day for Denver Public Schools on Monday, as tens of thousands of students headed back to school for their first day of the 2022-23 school year.

CBS4 This Morning Anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego reported live outside Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where a main focus for the start was student success.

There was is some drama, however, to begin the school year between Denver's school board members. Denver public schools are missing out on money because of in-fighting among those board members. A mediator says some donors are pulling their donations due to dysfunction. Recently, a team-building retreat was anything but, as members traded insults and called each other names.

A mediator was at the meeting to ease tension, but it was a failed endeavor. The mediator told the board their clashes are costing kids.

The animosity has been building for months. In June, board chair Sochi Gayton did an interview with Westword in which she accused vice chair Tay Anderson and board member Scott Esserman of a secret coup attempt. She also accused them of misconduct.

CBS News Colorado had a chance to talk with DPS superintendent Alex Marrero about the in-fighting ahead of the first day. He acknowledged there have been some fireworks but said they're committed to their goals.

"In terms of our board, my message has been consistent to our board individually and as a whole," Marrero said. "Value them. We've had incredible discussions. I understand their passion when I meet with them individually, so I am not distracted. We are absolutely focused, and I can't wait to open up schools and visit schools.

Marrero went on to ask for parent support, support for teachers, the board and everyone in the district and, most importantly the students.

School districts across Colorado have raised teacher pay, and a new report shows it isn't enough for teachers to catch up to the steep cost of living in our state.

The Keystone Policy Center report shows just 10 percent of homes in Jefferson County are affordable for teachers there, and 80% of school districts across the state don't pay teachers enough to live where they work.

Denver teachers and the district are negotiating new contracts. The teachers are asking for more paid parental leave and better benefits to retain and attract teachers.

Marrero said they're close and highlighted the deals they have gotten done.

"We're currently in negotiations, so I can't disclose that, and I am incredibly excited and motivated that we will reach a deal," Marrero said. "Most recently for those who aren't aware, we settled with our para professionals, our school bus drivers, and they are one of the most if not the most competitively waged employees in the Denver metro area."

Colorado schools have a lot of work ahead of them this year. New test results show students are behind after the pandemic. Four in 10 students are proficient in language arts. Three in 10 are meeting the mark in math. Test scores are higher this year than last but remain lower than 2019 in just about every grade and subject.

Taking a closer look at DPS, the same holds true for students in DPS. With the exception of 3rd-grade language arts, DPS students fell further behind on meeting grade level standards.

The gap between white and Black and Hispanic students is especially concerning. The widest gap in the state, a spread of more than 50 percentage points.

Marrero said he knows they have a lot of work to do, but at least, they have a starting point.

"I'm happy the data is here because it validated what we all suspected ... and we're not alone," Marrero said. "So I see this as a baseline. Our board of education has established end statements, which are goals for the district, in essence goals for me. And one of those goals is to establish a baseline."

DPS serves more than 90,000 students in more than 200 schools in district-run, innovation and charter schools. The district employs more than 10,000 people, and roughly 4,800 of them are classroom teachers.