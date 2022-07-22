First Alert Weather Day on Friday for extreme heat

July has been a very hot month, with very little relief from the heat. That will change a bit as we head into the final week of the month, but before that we have more extreme heat to deal with.

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day thanks to a Heat Advisory for the Front Range and northeastern plains, along with the Grand Valley in Mesa county. Temperatures around the Front Range could top around 104 degrees, with the Grand Valley possibly reaching 107 degrees.

CBS

Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in shady spots if you work outside, and do your outdoor workouts earlier in the day.

We stay hot on Saturday with highs close to 100, but we should stay below that threshold.

CBS

Sunday, we take a tumble down to the upper 80s. This isn't a crazy cool down, but it will put us below normal for this time of year. Normal is 91 degrees for Denver. We'll bounce back and forth from the upper 80s and low 90s through early next week with increased storm chances by Sunday.