Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather Day on Friday for extreme heat

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Heat Advisory Friday With Triple Digit Temperatures
Heat Advisory Friday With Triple Digit Temperatures 02:56

July has been a very hot month, with very little relief from the heat. That will change a bit as we head into the final week of the month, but before that we have more extreme heat to deal with.

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day thanks to a Heat Advisory for the Front Range and northeastern plains, along with the Grand Valley in Mesa county. Temperatures around the Front Range could top around 104 degrees, with the Grand Valley possibly reaching 107 degrees.

pm-copter-late-start-thursday-frame-17333.jpg
CBS

Make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in shady spots if you work outside, and do your outdoor workouts earlier in the day.

We stay hot on Saturday with highs close to 100, but we should stay below that threshold.

snapshot-2022-07-21t173535-303.jpg
CBS

Sunday, we take a tumble down to the upper 80s. This isn't a crazy cool down, but it will put us below normal for this time of year. Normal is 91 degrees for Denver. We'll bounce back and forth from the upper 80s and low 90s through early next week with increased storm chances by Sunday. 

Lauren Whitney

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney loves the challenge of tracking Colorado's unique weather patterns and rapidly changing conditions. Lauren joined the CBS4 This Morning team in 2011 and moved to the evening newscasts in 2016. Before her start in Denver, Lauren was the morning weather anchor in Grand Junction at KKCO-TV (NBC).

First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.