Fireworks show in Aurora still on despite neighboring cities canceling shows

The 4th of July Spectacular in Aurora will go on as planned. City officials made the announcement on Wednesday.

The event will include live music and fireworks. Outside food is allowed, however alcohol and drugs are prohibited as are firearms and personal fireworks.

Residents can bring blankets and chairs, but pets should stay home. Parking will be available on the east, west and south side parking lots. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. It can be viewed from the Great Lawn, City Center, the Aurora City Place Shopping Center on East Cedar Avenue or CenterPoint Plaza on Alameda Avenue.

Earlier this month, Aurora Fire reported getting complaints of fireworks in neighborhoods. They say certain kinds of fireworks are illegal in the ciyt.

Complaints about fireworks can be filed online on the city's website. Find more information about fireworks in Aurora online.