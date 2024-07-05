Watch CBS News
Firework blows up in Colorado Springs man's hand causing serious injuries

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in Colorado Springs responded to 20 firework-related fires on and around the Fourth of July. Seven of those fires occurred in dumpsters where fire crews arrived to find fireworks going off in the dumpsters. 

colorado-springs-dumpster-fireworks.jpg
About 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department received a call about a major firework injury in the Cheyenne Mountain area. When crews arrived, the man said he was holding a firework when it blew up in his hand. Firefighters said he lost most of his hand. 

csfd-fireworks-frame-571.jpg
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said that all fireworks are illegal in the city limits. Fire crews said they expect the fireworks calls to continue through the weekend and that "These incidents are one too many and can all be prevented."

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

