Firefighters reminding Coloradans about fire safety after close call

On Tuesday, South Metro Fire Rescue had a close call. A juvenile started a fire near a bike path between homes in a Castle Pines neighborhood.

"Luckily, in yesterday's case, our crews were there and got that fire under control very quickly," said Makenzie Dale a Public Information Officer with South Metro Fire Rescue.

CBS

She says with windy, hot and dry conditions like we have had lately any spark could lead to disaster.

"When the winds pick up on days like today or when it's hot outside, it can make a simple spark turn into a bigger fire," said Dale.

That's why on Wednesday, South Metro Fire Rescue is reminding people that when using flame in Colorado that safety is top priority.

Makenzie Dale CBS

"If you are using anything, any source of heat or sparks or flames, to of course do so safely. If you have to be in an area where you are using that to be one where it's noncombustible, such as a driveway parking lot, not close to vegetation, that can easily set a bigger fire in motion," said Dale.

Even though Tuesday's fire is still under investigation, with the Fourth of July just around the corner, they are encouraging parents to have a talk with their kids.

South Metro Fire Rescue

"Fire safety is very important to talk with your kids about, especially with the conditions we see here in Colorado during the summertime," said Dale.

"We've seen some of these firework stands start to pop up, best to be safe with those fireworks. First of all, make sure you're using fireworks that are legal in your area. If you are using those, make sure that it's in an area that is safe for flames and sparks to take place," said Dale.

