Juvenile identified as arson suspect in brush fire in Castle Pines, Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators in Douglas County have identified a juvenile suspect in a brush fire they believe was intentionally set. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to put out the fire burning near Bristolwood Lane and Monarch Boulevard in Castle Pines about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

A brush fire was reported near Bristolwood Lane and Monarch Boulevard in Castle Pines on June 18. South Metro Fire Rescue

Criminal charges are pending against the juvenile suspect and are being reviewed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile will not be identified due to the age of the suspect. 

No structures were damaged in the fire. 

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released this statement, "This incident serves as an important reminder that fire season is upon us. We urge all residents to exercise caution and to educate their children about the dangers of fire. Proper awareness and preventative measures can help keep our community safe."

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 12:34 PM MDT

