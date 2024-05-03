Firefighters concerned about Colorado drivers traveling too close to dangerous scenes, responders

Every day, emergency responders risk their lives to protect others in situations including crashes and fires. Now, they are sharing their concerns with drivers traveling too close to these dangerous situations.

Crews with the Denver Fire Department responded to a car fire on I-70 near I-25 on Monday around 6:45 a.m. During this time, drivers were seen from the CBS News Colorado helicopter traveling way too close to this vehicle fire.

Denver Fire Department Captain JD Chism tells CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod this is just one concern they have. Chism said when there are emergencies, drivers are way too distracted by the scene themselves. Drivers need to stay focused on getting to their destination and not becoming a hazard.

When drivers are traveling and they see emergency responders, they need to remember to move over and stay focused on driving. When you are distracted, you take your eyes off the road and risk injuring the first responders. Chism tells CBS News Colorado this is something that has been an issue for years.

"They see those opportunities and they try to speed past us," Chism said. "What we are seeing is, unfortunately, that's creating big hazards for our first responders. We have seen over the last few years where fire apparatus, police or paramedics have been struck by moving vehicles while we were trying to help the situation."

Another reminder for drivers; if your car is on fire, do not try to rush back in to grab your belongings. Not only do you risk getting burned but expose yourself to smoke and gasses. Chism also asks drivers to never record with their phones while driving. The moment you take your eyes off the road, you create another dangerous situation.