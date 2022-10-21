Watch CBS News
Local News

Small fire at a Walmart in Colorado Springs under investigation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in Colorado Springs say a fire that started inside of a Walmart on Friday morning is suspicious. It happened at the store near downtown located at 707 South 8th Street.

walmart-fire-1.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire

Investigators were working to try to figure out who might have started it and why.

walmart-fire-2.jpg
Colorado Springs Fire

Firefighters say the fire was small, but they want anyone with information about this incident that might help in the investigation call 719-444-7000.

A different suspicious fire is also under investigation in Colorado Springs. That one took place on Thursday in a strip mall at 6938 North Academy Boulevard.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 1:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.