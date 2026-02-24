Fire threat prompts evacuation order for some Colorado homes in Douglas County

A fire threat in Colorado has prompted an evacuation order for some homes in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds have been reported in the area by fire crews and they said the "constantly shifting" winds are making it difficult to fight the fire.

The fire sparked evacuations in Douglas County. Douglas County

The evacuation order was issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office from Lake Gulch to Greenland and Dahlberg to Highway 83.

Franktown Fire posted the evacuation order on X about 1:18 p.m. Crews described the grass fire as having burned about 500 acres in "light flashy fuels." Crews said the fire appeared to be moving to the southeast at 2:17 p.m. but could change direction at a moment's notice.

The fire that prompted evacuations in Douglas County. CBS

An evacuation center has been established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. According to Douglas County, animals must stay in trailers and vehicles.

Monument Fire posted on X that smoke from the fire was visible from Monument.

According to Franktown Fire, the Office of Emergency Management ordered air resources to help fight the fire. That included airplanes dropping fire retardant on the fire.

There are road closures in the area surrounding the evacuation zone and the public is urged to avoid the area to allow firefighting resources to take priority.

An airplane dropped fire retardant on the fire burning in Douglas County. CBS

According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, Tuesday tied the record high of 71 degrees at Denver International Airport. That high temp for Feb. 24 was set in 1995.

Tuesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day by the CBS Colorado First Alert meteorologists due to the high wind warning and unseasonably warm temperatures that contributed to the high fire danger across parts of Colorado.