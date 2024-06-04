Fire at Colorado storage facility burns for hours, 2 firefighters suffer minor injuries

Two firefighters were hurt in a Tuesday morning fire at a Colorado storage facility. The injuries were described as minor.

The fire started after daybreak at the facility along Interstate 70 in the western part of the Denver metro area. It's called StorQuest Self Storage and it is located in Arvada, just west of Wadsworth Boulevard.

For more than an hour-and-a-half, flames could be seen coming from the roof above several of the units and heavy smoke was blowing onto the interstate. There were no lane closures.

Firefighters arrived and began shooting water onto the fire, which kept spreading despite their efforts. Crews opened up the doors of the units in an effort to keep the flames from spreading.

The address of the facility is 8495 North Interstate 70 Frontage Road.