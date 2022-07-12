Watch CBS News
Fire near Highway 285 forces evacuations in Jefferson County

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

A wildland fire in Jefferson County forced 60 residences to fully evacuate on Tuesday afternoon. The homes in the Mount Lindo and tip of Willow Springs areas are being evacuated.

Those evacuees are being told to meet at The Fort, but officials say that location might change. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says no structures are immediately threatened.

The fire is near Highways 8 and 285. As of 3:30 p.m. it was about an acre in size. Firefighters say the fire is burning grass, brush and trees.

The sheriff's office says roads in the area are closed, including Hwy 8, Snowcreek Lane, and Tiger Bend Lane.  

Smoke can be seen across the immediate region. Crews say the fire is creeping southwest.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:53 PM

