Fire at multiple homes puts out large smoke plume over Aurora

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive on Wednesday afternoon. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, a large plume of smoke was coming from the residential area where multiple single-family homes were burning. 

aurora-house-fire-whitaker-drive.jpg
Aurora Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, smoke may be seen as far away as Quincy Reservoir. 

There were no injuries reported as fire suppression efforts were underway while a search of the structures was ongoing. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:13 PM

