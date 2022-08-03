Fire at multiple homes puts out large smoke plume over Aurora

Firefighters rushed to a house fire in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive on Wednesday afternoon. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, a large plume of smoke was coming from the residential area where multiple single-family homes were burning.

According to firefighters, smoke may be seen as far away as Quincy Reservoir.

AFR responding to a structure fire at 17400 blk of E Whitaker Dr.



A large smoke plume is visible in the area.

There were no injuries reported as fire suppression efforts were underway while a search of the structures was ongoing.