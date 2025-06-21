Fire danger grows as heat continues across Colorado, cooler weather ahead

The first official weekend of summer is here, and it's been a hot one. Denver tied the record high of 99° on Friday and came just one degree shy of tying another record on Saturday.

Sunday will bring more of the same, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s across much of the eastern plains. In the high country, highs will range from the 70s to 80s.

The big change on Sunday is an increase in fire weather concerns.

Fire weather conditions will expand eastward to include much of the I-25 corridor. Elevated fire danger is expected, with wind gusts reaching 30 to 45 mph—a key ingredient for rapid fire growth.

Relief from the heat is on the way. A cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s and low 80s to start the work week. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms also return.