High fire danger across portions of Colorado

Elevated fire danger will be over portions of Colorado, including Denver, on Wednesday.

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 7 p.m.

A majority of Northern Colorado, the San Luis Valley, and portions of Huerfano County are also included.

The three ingredients in place include above-average temperatures, dry air at the surface, and gusty winds. Relative humidity will drop as low as 15% with temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The gustiest winds will arrive during the afternoon and linger into the evening. This marks the start of a dry spell across the state. Please use extreme caution with any activities that could potentially start a fire.

Relief is not expected until early next week, when rain and snow are possible.