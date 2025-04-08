Watch CBS News
Local News

High fire danger across portions of Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Warm, sunny, and breezy pattern for Colorado
Warm, sunny, and breezy pattern for Colorado 01:45

Elevated fire danger will be over portions of Colorado, including Denver, on Wednesday. 

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 7 p.m.

red-flag-warning.png
CBS

A majority of Northern Colorado, the San Luis Valley, and portions of Huerfano County are also included. 

The three ingredients in place include above-average temperatures, dry air at the surface, and gusty winds. Relative humidity will drop as low as 15% with temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts up to 45 mph. 

hrrr-fr-wind-gusts.png
CBS

The gustiest winds will arrive during the afternoon and linger into the evening. This marks the start of a dry spell across the state. Please use extreme caution with any activities that could potentially start a fire. 

Relief is not expected until early next week, when rain and snow are possible. 

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.