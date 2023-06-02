Watch CBS News
Flames, smoke seen coming from Glenn Oaks Condos in Centennial

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Flames, smoke seen coming from Glenn Oaks Condos in Centennial 01:04

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at the Glenn Oaks Condos in Centennial on Friday afternoon. South Metro Fire Crews rushed to the fire just before 4 p.m. which was putting out a lot of smoke and flames were seen shooting from the roof.

glenn-oaks-apartment-fire.jpg
CBS

The condominium complex is located at 2301 E. Fremont Ave. in Centennial. 

glenn-oaks-condo-fire-2.jpg
CBS

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire which was putting out a lot of smoke. 

apartment-complex-fire-south-metro-fire-rescue.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

According to fire crews, there were no reports of any injuries. 

glenn-oaks-condo-fire-3.jpg
CBS
First published on June 2, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

