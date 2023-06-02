Flames, smoke seen coming from Glenn Oaks Condos in Centennial

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at the Glenn Oaks Condos in Centennial on Friday afternoon. South Metro Fire Crews rushed to the fire just before 4 p.m. which was putting out a lot of smoke and flames were seen shooting from the roof.

The condominium complex is located at 2301 E. Fremont Ave. in Centennial.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the fire which was putting out a lot of smoke.

According to fire crews, there were no reports of any injuries.