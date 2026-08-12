Fire at Broomfield church temporarily closes daycare, school as Colorado community helps to rebuild

A volunteer using a small propane torch to clear weeds is reported to have accidentally started a fire at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, causing severe structural damage and forcing the church's daycare to temporarily close and the school to temporarily relocate.

Pastor Richard Langness said the volunteer tripped, causing the torch to roll under a bush.

Fire damage at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Broomfield. CBS

"It's a stubborn grass; typically, a lot of people just burn the ends of it," he said. "The gentleman was doing that; he tripped. He had one of those little propane torches that rolled under the bush. There you go."

The fire happened in the week between the church hosting summer camp and school, so Langness says he's grateful that very few people were in the building. No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant damage to the church. North Metro Fire Rescue said there is severe structural damage to the roof framing above where the fire started.

There is also fire damage, along with significant water and smoke damage, to the side of the building, the entryway, and the vestibule. The fire started just below the church's air system, sending smoke throughout the building.

"We have to wait for an electrical inspection to get the power back on, and then deep cleaning because we take care of infants and up, and so we want to make sure everything is clean and spotless," Langness said.

But the damage is still having a major impact on families.

About 60 children attend the church's daycare, which is currently closed, and another 12 students had school canceled early this week.

Fire crews on the roof of the Beautiful Savior Church at 120th and Main Street in Broomfield. CBS

Dee Bruner said her daughter had been looking forward to her first day of second grade at the church.

"She was already excited for the first day. So we were trying to word it, but we let her know what had happened, that there was a fire," Bruner said.

Another local church has offered to host the students this week.

"But they worked really hard to find a different place so they can do their first day tomorrow at least," Bruner said.

The fire has also forced the congregation to make alternative plans for worship, but Langness says the community has been supportive.

"We had 58 people gather for worship on our front grass there on Sunday, and that just overwhelmed me," Langness said. "The community itself reaches out, and I've gotten so many different emails and phone calls from the area and even beyond, wanting to support us."

Langness says the church is working with its insurance company while community members raise money to help pay for repairs.

The fire has also prompted the church to look at the landscaping around the building, including considering removing weeds and dry plants. North Metro also emphasized that propane torches should not be used on weeds during the current fire restrictions.

"I think everybody has kind of learned a lesson with this," Langness said. "My heart goes out to the man who was faithfully just helping out... accidents happen."

North Metro Fire Rescue crews at the church on Aug. 7. CBS

For now, Langness said the church's biggest priority is taking care of their congregation and educators.

"Our biggest concern is just trying to take care of the families that have supported us," Langness said.

The church hopes to clean everything up and welcome its daycare, students, and congregation back in the coming weeks. Langness said he's also working on a possible alternative indoor location for worship this coming Sunday.