Colorado firefighters rush to put out fire at church in Broomfield

North Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Beautiful Savior Church at 120th and Main Street in Broomfield on Friday morning. A fire was reported at the church around 10 a.m.

Fire crews on the roof of the Beautiful Savior Church at 120th and Main Street in Broomfield. CBS

According to investigators, the fire was declared accidental. North Metro Fire said it started outside the building by someone using a blowtorch on weeds.

Everyone inside the church was able to escape safely. The fire was extinguished around 11:30 a.m.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a fire at Beautiful Savior Church in Broomfield. North Metro Fire Rescue

The extent of the damage is being investigated.

Last fall, Broomfield police investigated an incident at the church where a swastika, along with other symbols, was painted on the sign for the church. The city's mayor and members of the city and county jointly posted a statement on the city's website calling the vandalism "painful and deeply disturbing."