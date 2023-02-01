Crews battle fire at apartment complex on South Parker Road in Arapahoe County

Eight people were treated for minor medical issues in Arapahoe County on Wednesday morning after fire broke out at an apartment complex on South Parker Road. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhallation.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue tweets, fire crews responded to a fire at a 4-story apartment building at 1306 South Parker Road. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and helped rescue one resident. More searches led firefighters to use a ladder to rescue another resident.

As of 5:50 a.m., a large presence of emergency vehicles were expected on on South Parker Road between East Florida Avenue & East Mississippi Avenue.

Firefighters told CBS News Colorado the fire started at the bottom floor of the apartment building and smoke affected two floors above it.

This is the second fire crews have responded to at this complex in recent months.

South Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.