Fire damages abandoned historic restaurant building in Commerce City

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The South Adams County Fire Department is investigating after a fire heavily damaged an abandoned historic restaurant building in Commerce City.

When firefighters responded to the scene near 55th and Colorado Boulevard around 3:55 a.m. Sunday, they found heavy fire, smoke and intense heat coming from the building. Adams County Fire Rescue and Platte Valley Ambulance Service also responded to the scene to assist.

The building was the former home to Deno's 6 & 85 Restaurant & Lounge. The truck stop, which was one of the oldest in Colorado, closed in 2017.

Authorities said the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

