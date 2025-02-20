Final Quebec Street sidewalk improvement project underway in Denver

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, also known as DOTI, continues to fix sidewalks along Quebec Street in Denver.

So far, the department has fixed sidewalks from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue and Colfax Avenue to 17th Street. Crews are working on their third and final phase, fixing sidewalks from Montview Boulevard to 17th Street.

Sidewalk project on Quebec Street in Denver CBS

Crews will also upgrade the traffic signal on 17th Street. This will go until mid-March. Closures along this stretch are in place.

DOTI says the sidewalk improvement project is needed as they identified gaps, cracks and places that do not have sidewalks. The department says there are 350 miles of sidewalk networks that need to be improved in Denver. Quebec Street fits right along with the need for improvements.

Sidewalk project on Quebec Street in Denver CBS

DOTI says not everyone drives a car, so safe sidewalks are needed to get around.

"We want people to be able to move around the city in other ways than a car," Nancy Kuhn, Director of Communications for DOTI said. "Some days, you want to leave that car at home and hop on the bus. Transit is a big priority for us, so we are working to make transit easier to access and convenient to ride. This project will get you to the sidewalks easier and provide a better experience."

The Quebec Sidewalk Installment project costs $4 million. The funding came from the Elevate Denver Bond, which was voted on by residents. Once this entire project is completed, scheduled for mid-March, there will be new sidewalks across Quebec Street.