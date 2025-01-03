Watch CBS News
Local News

Temporary Denver road closures set to begin on Quebec Street to fix sidewalks

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Temporary Denver road closures set to begin on Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue
Temporary Denver road closures set to begin on Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue 01:41

Starting Monday, drivers will start seeing closures of Quebec Street so work can be done to improve sidewalks in Denver.  

quebec.png
CBS

The closures will be on the stretch of Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, also known as DOTI, wants to provide safer walking areas for everyone.

This is phase two of three of the Quebec Street Mobility and Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. DOTI's first phase was on Quebec Street between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue. This was completed on Dec. 20.

quebec-street-2.jpg
CBS

 Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue is well used by residents. In the area, many sidewalks do not connect fully while other areas may not have sidewalks at all. DOTI says it makes it difficult when the area runs as a bus corridor. It does not provide the safest options for walkers or people in wheelchairs to get there safety.

quebec-street-3.jpg
CBS

The overall project will fix gaps, build sidewalks in missing areas and upgrade existing ones. While crews work in the area, there will be full closures in place to keep them safe.

"We originally planned to keep some vehicle traffic open during the sidewalk work but what we saw was it was not safe," Nancy Kuhn, Director of Communications for DOTI said. "We decided to fully close the stretches while they're working and installing the sidewalks for the safety of everyone and the safety of them."

quebec-street-1.jpg
CBS

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of January. The original plan was through February but staff is working to get it done earlier.

This project is being funded from the Elevate Denver Bond.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.