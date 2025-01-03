Temporary Denver road closures set to begin on Quebec Street to fix sidewalks

Temporary Denver road closures set to begin on Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue

Starting Monday, drivers will start seeing closures of Quebec Street so work can be done to improve sidewalks in Denver.

The closures will be on the stretch of Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, also known as DOTI, wants to provide safer walking areas for everyone.

This is phase two of three of the Quebec Street Mobility and Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. DOTI's first phase was on Quebec Street between 13th Avenue and Colfax Avenue. This was completed on Dec. 20.

Quebec Street between Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue is well used by residents. In the area, many sidewalks do not connect fully while other areas may not have sidewalks at all. DOTI says it makes it difficult when the area runs as a bus corridor. It does not provide the safest options for walkers or people in wheelchairs to get there safety.

The overall project will fix gaps, build sidewalks in missing areas and upgrade existing ones. While crews work in the area, there will be full closures in place to keep them safe.

"We originally planned to keep some vehicle traffic open during the sidewalk work but what we saw was it was not safe," Nancy Kuhn, Director of Communications for DOTI said. "We decided to fully close the stretches while they're working and installing the sidewalks for the safety of everyone and the safety of them."

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of January. The original plan was through February but staff is working to get it done earlier.

This project is being funded from the Elevate Denver Bond.