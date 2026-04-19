Final decision coming for controversial oil and gas well site to be built near Aurora Reservoir

It's a big week for the ecologically conscious who live in Aurora. Wednesday is Earth Day, but also the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) will decide whether to let oil and gas company SM Energy, formerly Civitas, build a fracking well near the Aurora Reservoir.

The community group Save the Aurora Reservoir, or STAR, is getting ready to make its final case to the ECMC on Tuesday opposing the Sunlight Long Well, which would be the nearest well to the Aurora Reservoir. But on Sunday, the group took time out from strategizing to take care of the reservoir they are fighting to protect.

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"It's great to see kids here of all ages. You know, people who know about STAR, people who are just here to do good for the community," said Nate Lyon, a spokesperson for STAR.

They came to pick up trash in and around the Aurora Reservoir. Lyon says they just want to give back to the open space they love.

"To have this access to a reservoir or the paths around it, the kayaking, the paddle boarding, the beach. It's just a beautiful area," said Lyon.

STAR was originally organized to oppose a fracking project being built near the reservoir. They fought the Lowry Ranch CAP but ultimately lost, and the project was approved.

"We've been told from day one by our local governments that you can't stop this. There's no way to stop this. Don't try," said Lyon.

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Their new strategy is to fight the construction of each individual well. In December, they had what they considered a victory. The ECMC delayed the construction of the Sunlight Long Well site and asked SM Energy to look for other sites farther from the reservoir and houses.

This week, the ECMC is holding its final re-review hearing on the matter and is expected to issue its final decision.

SM Energy has long maintained that it is the best and safest site location. They have also repeatedly stressed that they will obey the state's strict regulations to protect residents and the environment.

STAR says that doesn't make them feel any more comfortable.

"We've seen that disasters can and do happen. We saw a big blowout in Weld County last year," said Lyon.

STAR will present its final case to the commission on Tuesday, along with SM Energy, which will present its final arguments.

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But Sunday was making sure they showed how much the reservoir means to them.

"We love it and want to protect it," said Lyon.

The final ECMC hearing for the Sunlight Long well will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 21, at 9 a.m. There will be no public comment allowed.